Snooker > Gibraltar Open

Snooker video: Judd Trump raises the Gibraltar Open trophy to an imaginary crowd

Trump raises the Gibraltar Open trophy to an imaginary crowd
11 views | 01:03
Eurosport

Just now

In a surreal trophy presentation Judd Trump salutes an imaginary crowd at th Gibraltar Open after the tournament was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos