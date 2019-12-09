Snooker

Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match

Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match
There was a bizarre incident in the Scottish Open match between Mark Allen and Andy Hicks on Monday when the referee used TV monitors to officiate.
