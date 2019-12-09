VIDEO - Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match
See moreSee less
Snooker
‘Listen to the crowd!’ – The moment Ding won UK Championship1,730 views • 16 hours ago
Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'762 views • 16 hours ago
‘He’s the daddy!’ – Ding Junhui receives trophy469 views • 15 hours ago
‘It’s not darts we’re playing!’ – Maguire admits joking with Ding Junhui535 views • 15 hours ago
Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match42 views • Just now
Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final943 views • Yesterday at 11:45
Fluke of the tournament? Maguire makes ridiculous round-the-table plant434 views • 16 hours ago
*gasps* - Maguire won't want to see this again...376 views • 19 hours ago
O'Sullivan: Personal reasons not behind Masters absence2,203 views • 07/12/2019 at 20:30
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Listen to the crowd!’ – The moment Ding won UK Championship
Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'
‘He’s the daddy!’ – Ding Junhui receives trophy
‘It’s not darts we’re playing!’ – Maguire admits joking with Ding Junhui
Euro Papers: Barca president opens door for Pep return
Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final