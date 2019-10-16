Snooker

VIDEO - 'He snapped his cue' - Judd Trump recalls his early years in snooker

'He snapped his cue' - Trump recalls his early years in snooker
28 views | 02:29
Eurosport

22 minutes agoUpdated Just now

World number one Judd Trump looks back on his early years in snooker ahead of the English Open. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos