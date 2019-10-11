'I've got nothing to prove and nothing to lose' - O'Sullivan on upcoming season

Snooker VIDEO - 'I've got nothing to prove and nothing to lose' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on upcoming season

Ronnie O'Sullivan looks ahead to the upcoming snooker season with Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein and says he has absolutely nothing to lose or to prove.