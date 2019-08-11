VIDEO - Judd Trump closes on 12th ranking title with 12th century in China
See moreSee less
Snooker
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship641 views • 23 hours ago
Trump closes on 12th ranking title with 12th century in China1 view • Just now
Selby lands outrageous fluke against Trump1,752 views • 09/08/2019 at 14:30
Trump returns to world number one with Perry win287 views • 07/08/2019 at 14:17
‘He has not looked like missing!’ – Trump makes early century against Perry224 views • 07/08/2019 at 14:14
Selby lucks out with incredible fluke on red297 views • 08/08/2019 at 13:48
'Oh you lucky boy!' - Trump enjoys slice of luck against Ford385 views • 08/08/2019 at 13:46
Kiss benefits Selby in deciding frame228 views • 08/08/2019 at 13:50
Selby survives tough Gilbert test to make it through172 views • 07/08/2019 at 15:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship
Euro Papers: Perisic 'very close' to leaving Inter in big Euro switch
Elia Viviani: Tactics were rendered irrelevant
Viviani defends Italy’s European title with perfectly-timed move