Snooker > International Championship

VIDEO - Mark Allen wraps up victory over Sam Craigie in International Championship in China

Allen wraps up victory over Craigie in China
1 view | 02:28
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Mark Allen secures victory over Sam Craigie in the International Championship in China.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos