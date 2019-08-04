VIDEO - Snooker news - Judd Trump knocks in impressive century during comfortable victory
See moreSee less
Snooker
Trump knocks in impressive century during comfortable victory62 views • Just now
Mark Williams forgets he's on a century, doesn't play final black1,201 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:26
Jack Lisowski makes 145 break in Riga Masters490 views • 27/07/2019 at 15:30
The best (and worst) of Ronnie O'Sullivan from the 2018-19 season1,431 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:16
The best (and worst) from world champion Judd Trump during the 2018-19 season256 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:19
The best snooker flukes from the 2018-19 season182 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:21
Scotland win World Cup for first time in 23 years992 views • 30/06/2019 at 17:01
Scotland lift World Cup trophy239 views • 30/06/2019 at 18:43
Gritty Kyren Wilson seals frame on re-spotted black with ‘incredible’ double192 views • 29/06/2019 at 23:27
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash
Euro Papers: Van De Beek 'hours away' from Madrid move
Guardiola fumes at City's FIFA award shortlist snub
'Everything is possible': Matic refuses to rule out Pogba leaving
Solskjaer: Maguire signing will be announced 'very soon'
'Elation!' - Andrew Irwin wins maiden BSB race