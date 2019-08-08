Kiss benefits Selby in deciding frame

VIDEO - Snooker news - Kiss benefits Mark Selby in deciding frame
See moreSee less
Snooker
Trump returns to world number one with Perry win191 views • 24 hours ago
‘He has not looked like missing!’ – Trump makes early century against Perry152 views • Yesterday at 14:14
Selby lucks out with incredible fluke on red36 views • 29 minutes ago
'Oh you lucky boy!' - Trump enjoys slice of luck against Ford48 views • 31 minutes ago
Kiss benefits Selby in deciding frame26 views • 27 minutes ago
Selby survives tough Gilbert test to make it through137 views • 23 hours ago
Trump downs Donaldson in China553 views • 06/08/2019 at 12:59
Murphy wraps up victory over Bingtao with a century202 views • 06/08/2019 at 13:40
Selby recovers from two-frame deficit to beat Woollaston193 views • 06/08/2019 at 17:07
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line
Nadal: I knew Evans was going to be a 'tough' match
Predicting the Premier League table… in 65 seconds
Mezgec doubles up with Stage 5 victory
Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 4
'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown