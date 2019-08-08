Snooker > International Championship

VIDEO - Snooker news - Mark Selby lucks out with incredible fluke on red

Selby lucks out with incredible fluke on red
view | 00:25
Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Mark Selby lucked out with an incredible fluke on the red against Gary Wilson on Thursday.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos