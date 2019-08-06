Trump downs Donaldson in China

Snooker video - International Championship: Judd Trump downs Scott Donaldson in China
See moreSee less
Snooker
Trump downs Donaldson in China2 views • Just now
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset252 views • 21 hours ago
Allen wraps up victory over Craigie in China55 views • 19 hours ago
Trump knocks in impressive century during comfortable victory268 views • 04/08/2019 at 16:46
'I didn't think that was possible!' - Ding produces absurd cut on the brown518 views • 04/08/2019 at 17:13
Mark Williams forgets he's on a century, doesn't play final black1,224 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:26
Jack Lisowski makes 145 break in Riga Masters500 views • 27/07/2019 at 15:30
The best (and worst) of Ronnie O'Sullivan from the 2018-19 season1,453 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:16
The best (and worst) from world champion Judd Trump during the 2018-19 season265 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble
WATCH - Viviani powers to impressive finish in RideLondon
Maguire: You dream of walking out at Old Trafford
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash