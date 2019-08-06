Snooker > International Championship

Snooker video - International Championship: Judd Trump downs Scott Donaldson in China

Trump downs Donaldson in China
2 views | 01:54
Eurosport

Just now

Judd Trump downs Scott Donaldson in China and closes in on number one in the world. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos