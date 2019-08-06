Murphy wraps up victory over Bingtao with a century

Snooker video - International Championship: Shaun Murphy wraps up victory over Yan Bingtao
Snooker
Trump downs Donaldson in China85 views • 40 minutes ago
Murphy wraps up victory over Bingtao with a century39 views • Just now
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset259 views • 23 hours ago
Allen wraps up victory over Craigie in China58 views • 21 hours ago
Trump knocks in impressive century during comfortable victory271 views • 04/08/2019 at 16:46
'I didn't think that was possible!' - Ding produces absurd cut on the brown524 views • 04/08/2019 at 17:13
Mark Williams forgets he's on a century, doesn't play final black1,224 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:26
Jack Lisowski makes 145 break in Riga Masters501 views • 27/07/2019 at 15:30
The best (and worst) of Ronnie O'Sullivan from the 2018-19 season1,454 views • 25/07/2019 at 17:16
