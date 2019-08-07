Snooker > International Championship

VIDEO - Trump returns to world number one with Perry win

Trump returns to world number one with Perry win
11 views | 02:12
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Judd Trump beats Joe Perry 6-2 in the last-16 of the International Championship in Daqing, China, meaning he regains his place as world number one.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos