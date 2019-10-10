Snooker

VIDEO - 'It was huge' - Ronnie O'Sullivan remembers winning World Championship

'It was huge' - O'Sullivan remembers winning World Championship
21 views | 02:11
Eurosport

10/10/2019 at 17:51Updated Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan chats with Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein and recalls the pressure release he felt after winning the World Championship.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos