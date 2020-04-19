Snooker

VIDEO - Jimmy White: Even Stephen Hendry would tell you Ronnie O’Sullivan is the greatest

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest
view | 02:09
The Break

5 hours ago

Speaking on Eurosport's new snooker vodcast, Jimmy White said Ronnie O’Sullivan is the greatest player of all time, comparing him to Muhammad Ali. Subscribe to The Break podcast now!
See moreSee less

The Break


View moreMore videos of The Break
More videos