VIDEO - Mark Selby on his infamous six-minute shot - 'I completely lost the plot'
See moreSee less
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan doubts that rival Mark Selby can get back to the top - The Re:Cue156 views • 10 minutes ago
Hobbling O'Sullivan in fine form after win over 'King of the flukes' Noppon Saengkham66 views • Just now
Selby on his infamous six-minute shot - 'I completely lost the plot'130 views • 6 minutes ago
'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot5,508 views • 6 hours ago
'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan225 views • 6 hours ago
O'Sullivan, Selby and other stars on Hearn and decade of change in snooker151 views • 6 hours ago
The Noppon Saengkham fluke that left Ronnie O’Sullivan cracking up3,430 views • 5 hours ago
A heart in mouth time for Selby as his white rattles the jaws2 views • Just now
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump924 views • Yesterday at 18:49
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ronnie O'Sullivan doubts that rival Mark Selby can get back to the top - The Re:Cue
Hobbling O'Sullivan in fine form after win over 'King of the flukes' Noppon Saengkham
'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot
'United fears as Real Madrid eye Serie A target' - Euro Papers
'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan, Selby and other stars on Hearn and decade of change in snooker