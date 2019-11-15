Snooker

VIDEO - ‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – John Higgins on waiting for Mark Selby

‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby
230 views | 00:30
Eurosport

53 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Mark Selby trailed John Higgins 4-2 in their Northern Ireland Open quarter-final when he suffered an almighty brain freeze in the seventh frame. Higgins went on to win 5-4.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos