‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby

Snooker VIDEO - ‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – John Higgins on waiting for Mark Selby

Mark Selby trailed John Higgins 4-2 in their Northern Ireland Open quarter-final when he suffered an almighty brain freeze in the seventh frame. Higgins went on to win 5-4.