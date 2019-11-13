VIDEO - Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans
See moreSee less
The Big Take
Just now
The Big Take
Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans4 views • Just now
'Will there be a nurse on call??' - Goldstein jokes with Jimmy ahead of his NI Open match211 views • 24 hours ago
The Big Take: We're seeing the Selby of old after 'match of the season' win over Allen901 views • 20/10/2019 at 10:23
'You haven't won a title in about 15 years!' - Goldstein trolls Selby849 views • 18/10/2019 at 12:48
'I thought it was best-of-9 but it wasn't!' - White reveals embarrassing gaffe1,292 views • 17/10/2019 at 11:26
'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins1,986 views • 16/10/2019 at 12:00
'If O'Sullivan didn't care, he wouldn't play!' - White3,165 views • 15/10/2019 at 16:47
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Bingham wants to erase O'Sullivan drubbings, give White world title - What If...?
Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout
Watch O'Sullivan's bizarre break
Shots Recreated: Can Ronnie O’Sullivan re-create his swerve shot?
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers