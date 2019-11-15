'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life

Snooker > Northern Ireland Open

VIDEO - 'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan loving life

24 views | 06:06
Eurosport

Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan joined Jimmy White and Andy Goldstein in the studio to discuss why he's loving his play at the moment.
Snooker


