'A shot that will be replayed for 30 years!' - Jimmy and Andy reflect on Trump genius

Judd Trump shot video - 'A shot that will be replayed for 30 years!' - Jimmy and Andy
Just now
'A shot that will be replayed for 30 years!' - Jimmy and Andy reflect on Trump genius69 views • Just now
'Concentration like I've never seen!' - Goldstein and White on the big names176 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans956 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
'Will there be a nurse on call??' - Goldstein jokes with Jimmy ahead of his NI Open match311 views • 12/11/2019 at 11:29
The Big Take: We're seeing the Selby of old after 'match of the season' win over Allen907 views • 20/10/2019 at 10:23
'You haven't won a title in about 15 years!' - Goldstein trolls Selby861 views • 18/10/2019 at 12:48
'I thought it was best-of-9 but it wasn't!' - White reveals embarrassing gaffe1,295 views • 17/10/2019 at 11:26
'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins2,007 views • 16/10/2019 at 12:00
'If O'Sullivan didn't care, he wouldn't play!' - White3,173 views • 15/10/2019 at 16:47
