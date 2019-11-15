Snooker > Northern Ireland Open

VIDEO - Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match

Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match
78 views | 01:05
Eurosport

Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan breezed into the semi-finals of the Norhtern Ireland open after thrashing Shaun Murphy 5-1
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos