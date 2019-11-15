VIDEO - Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match
See moreSee less
Snooker
Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match78 views • Just now
Mark Selby takes six minutes and 13 seconds to take a shot778 views • 2 hours ago
‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby461 views • 2 hours ago
'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life1,366 views • 5 hours ago
Trump flukes blue off SEVEN cushions1,098 views • 5 hours ago
'Contender for shot of the week!' - Yuan rockets in a lovely red437 views • 5 hours ago
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks through the greatest Home Nations moments290 views • 5 hours ago
'That's perfect!' - White nails brilliant recreation of Trump's yellow186 views • 5 hours ago
'Concentration like I've never seen!' - Goldstein and White on the big names132 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mark Selby takes six minutes and 13 seconds to take a shot
‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby
Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails
'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life
Federer after beating Djokovic: It was a good day for tennis
Southgate: The whole dressing room 'disappointed' with Gomez boos