Snooker > Northern Ireland Open

VIDEO - Shots Recreated: Can Jimmy and Reanne replicate a Higgins masterstroke?

Shots Recreated: Can Jimmy and Reanne replicate a Higgins masterstroke?
view | 03:09
Shots Recreated

Just nowUpdated

We continue Shots Recreated at the Northern Ireland Open...
See moreSee less

Shots Recreated


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos