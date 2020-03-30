Snooker > Northern Ireland Open

VIDEO - Shots Recreated: Can Jimmy White and Reanne Evans replicate a John Higgins masterstroke?

Shots Recreated: Can Jimmy and Reanne replicate a Higgins masterstroke?
403 views | 03:09
Shots Recreated

3 hours agoUpdated 2 hours ago

We look back at a special Shots Recreated featuring a John Higgins shot at the Northern Ireland Open...
See moreSee less

Shots Recreated


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
More videos