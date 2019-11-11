Snooker > Northern Ireland Open

VIDEO - ‘What drama!’ – Xu Si misses chance to take 3-1 lead against Mark Selby

Eurosport

Xu Si was in position to open up a 3-1 lead against Mark Selby at the Northern Ireland Open but missed a presentable black, eventually losing 4-2.
