I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash

VIDEO - I might have let Joe win if I had known! - Ronnie O'Sullivan not relishing Mark Selby clash
See moreSee less
Snooker
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash69 views • Just now
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century50 views • Just now
'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots557 views • 7 hours ago
'He's in the mood' - O'Sullivan racks up century break to open his account against Gould474 views • 7 hours ago
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays shot with both feet off the ground to end break7,271 views • 4 hours ago
'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes1,802 views • Yesterday at 21:08
'What a pot!' - Trump wins match with outrageous pink1,532 views • Yesterday at 21:04
Watch Higgins equal Hendry record with century353 views • Yesterday at 21:17
The Big Take - 'Ronnie's blown out the cobwebs', says Neal Foulds629 views • Yesterday at 18:12
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers
'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots
Play the music! Monfils dances after hitting ace
Worst penalty of 2019? Leonardo provides late entry
'He's in the mood' - O'Sullivan racks up century break to open his account against Gould