Snooker > Scottish Open

VIDEO - 'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots

'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots
121 views | 01:58
Eurosport

40 minutes agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan explains his style of play and why he has more options than many snooker players.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos