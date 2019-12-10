Snooker > Scottish Open

Scottish Open 2019 video – Ronnie O'Sullivan blows frame on final black

‘You’re kidding me!’ – Ronnie blows frame on final black
Ronnie O’Sullivan had a ridiculous lapse of judgement on a frame-deciding final black to hand Dominic Dale an early Christmas gift at the Scottish Open.
