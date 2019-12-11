Snooker > Scottish Open

VIDEO - Scottish Open Day 2 Highlights - Ronnie's remarkable match, Jimmy White back on the baize

Scottish Open Day 2 Highlights - Ronnie's remarkable match, Jimmy White back on the baize
22 views | 03:24
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Highlights from Day 2 of the Scottish Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos