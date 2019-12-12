Snooker > Scottish Open

VIDEO - Scottish Open Day 3 Highlights - Higgins, Selby and O'Sullivan shine in Glasgow

Scottish Open Day 3 Highlights - Higgins, Selby and O'Sullivan shine in Glasgow
6 views | 03:11
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

Highlights of the pick of the action from day three of the Scottish Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos