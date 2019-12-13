VIDEO - Scottish Open - Mark Selby explains how he played genius stabbed-red pot
See moreSee less
Snooker
Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move200 views • 14 minutes ago
Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead1,081 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open3,420 views • Just now
Selby survives safety scare to beat O'Sullivan in deciding frame89 views • 23 minutes ago
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash3,255 views • 21 hours ago
Mark Selby explains how he played genius stabbed-red pot109 views • 21 minutes ago
Ronnie O'Sullivan credits Mark Selby performance - 'That's what champions are made of'78 views • 7 minutes ago
Mark Allen - 'The scheduling of my matches has been disgraceful'140 views • 1 hour ago
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century1,270 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers
Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move
Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open
Selby survives safety scare to beat O'Sullivan in deciding frame
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash