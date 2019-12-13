Snooker > Scottish Open

VIDEO - Scottish Open: Terrific plant by Gilbert gives him lead over Trump

Terrific plant by Gilbert gives him lead over Trump
view | 00:28
Eurosport

31 minutes agoUpdated Just now

A terrific plant by David Gilbert has Judd Trump worried at the Scottish Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos