VIDEO - Scottish Open - Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead
Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead420 views • Just now
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open3,273 views • 7 hours ago
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash3,071 views • 19 hours ago
Mark Allen - 'The scheduling of my matches has been disgraceful'78 views • 25 minutes ago
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century1,243 views • 19 hours ago
Classy Allen makes brilliant century clearance11 views • 1 hour ago
WATCH - Higgins notches historic 776th century417 views • 19 hours ago
'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots1,003 views • Yesterday at 16:06
'He's in the mood' - O'Sullivan racks up century break to open his account against Gould634 views • Yesterday at 15:45
