Snooker > Scottish Open

Snooker video - 'He's second behind Ronnie O'Sullivan talent' - Mark Selby raves about Jack Lisowski

'He's second behind Ronnie in talent' - Selby raves about Lisowski
757 views | 04:00
Eurosport

14 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Mark Selby is full of praise and admiration for Jack Lisowski after beating him in the final of the Scottish Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos