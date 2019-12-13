Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open

Snooker > Scottish Open Snooker video - Highlights: Ronnie O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open

8 views | 03:11

Eurosport 2 hours agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Ronnie O'Sullivan's play is 'outstanding' on day four at the Scottish Open. Watch back highlights of his performance. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.