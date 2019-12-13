Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open

Snooker video - Highlights: Ronnie O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open8 views • Just now
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash1,681 views • 11 hours ago
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century831 views • 11 hours ago
WATCH - Higgins notches historic 776th century258 views • 11 hours ago
'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots872 views • 19 hours ago
'He's in the mood' - O'Sullivan racks up century break to open his account against Gould562 views • 19 hours ago
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays shot with both feet off the ground to end break8,311 views • 16 hours ago
'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes1,931 views • 11/12/2019 at 21:08
'What a pot!' - Trump wins match with outrageous pink1,861 views • 11/12/2019 at 21:04
