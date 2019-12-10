‘I wanted to banana it in’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan explains what happened with bizarre missed black

Snooker video - ‘I wanted to banana it in’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan explains what happened with black
Snooker
‘You’re kidding me!’ – Ronnie blows frame on final black11,494 views • 17 hours ago
Ronnie passes up century by playing too quickly, ref looks miffed4,945 views • 17 hours ago
‘I wanted to banana it in’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan explains what happened with bizarre missed black1,456 views • 29 minutes ago
‘Listen to the crowd!’ – The moment Ding won UK Championship3,404 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:08
Ding polishes off victory in under an hour95 views • 15 hours ago
Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'1,072 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:14
‘He’s the daddy!’ – Ding Junhui receives trophy670 views • 09/12/2019 at 00:00
‘It’s not darts we’re playing!’ – Maguire admits joking with Ding Junhui872 views • 09/12/2019 at 00:04
Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match1,938 views • 09/12/2019 at 15:49
