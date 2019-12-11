Snooker > Scottish Open

Snooker video - Watch John Higgins equal Stephen Hendry record with century

Watch Higgins equal Hendry record with century
16 views | 03:11
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Watch John Higgins equal a significant Stephen Hendry record with his latest century. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos