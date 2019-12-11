Snooker > Scottish Open

Snooker video - 'What a start' - Ronnie O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes

'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes
Ronnie O'Sullivan hits a break of 111 in just five minutes against James Cahill at the Scottish Open. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
