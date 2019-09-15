O'Sullivan knocks in second ton against Murphy

VIDEO - Ronnie O'Sullivan knocks in second ton against Shaun Murphy
See moreSee less
Snooker
O'Sullivan lifts Shanghai title for third successive year28 views • Just now
'He's found one' - Delightful long red from O'Sullivan381 views • 2 hours ago
O'Sullivan knocks in second ton against Murphy6 views • Just now
Sensational safety from O'Sullivan during final against Murphy3,046 views • 6 hours ago
O'Sullivan knocks in 130 to level up against Murphy42 views • Just now
O'Sullivan produces outrageous double on red20 views • Just now
O'Sullivan downs Robertson to reach final5,668 views • Yesterday at 16:00
'That's hurtful!' - Robertson takes lump out of cue tip3,121 views • Yesterday at 12:38
O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Wilson in Shanghai5,056 views • 12/09/2019 at 21:09
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'He's an absolute gentleman of the sport' - Wiggins lauds Roglic
'Absolutely fabulous' - Hosking wins Stage 2 of Madrid Challenge, Brennauer wins overall
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers
#AskMattAnything - Featuring Sir Bradley Wiggins for bumper Vuelta finale!
Stage 20 highlights: Brilliant move delivers podium for Pogacar, Roglic seals GC win
'I'm really proud of myself' - Hosking relishes Madrid Challenge win