Snooker > Shanghai Masters

VIDEO - Shanghai Masters 2019 - Ronnie O'Sullivan downs Neil Robertson to reach final

O'Sullivan downs Robertson to reach final
318 views | 01:57
Eurosport

21 minutes agoUpdated 2 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan enjoyed a resplendent evening session in the Shanghai Masters semi-final against Neil Robertson - moving into the final there for the third year in succession.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos