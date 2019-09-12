Snooker > Shanghai Masters

VIDEO - Shanghai Masters - Ronnie O'Sullivan keeps hopes alive with break of 107

O'Sullivan keeps hopes alive with break of 107
Ronnie O'Sullivan keeps his hopes alive with a break of 107 in his match against Kyren Wilson at the Shanghai Masters.
