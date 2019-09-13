Snooker > Shanghai Masters

VIDEO - Shaun Murphy ‘takes advantage’ of Mark Allen’s bad luck

Shaun Murphy ‘takes advantage’ of Mark Allen’s bad luck
17 views | 01:23
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos