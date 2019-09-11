Snooker > Shanghai Masters

VIDEO - Snooker news - Judd Trump produces delightful double against David Gilbert

Trump produces delightful double against Gilbert
view | 00:28
Eurosport

6 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos