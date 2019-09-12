'I'm really, really happy' - O'Sullivan reacts to comeback win

Snooker video - 'I'm really, really happy' - Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts to comeback win
See moreSee less
Snooker
'I'm really, really happy' - O'Sullivan reacts to comeback win21 views • Just now
O'Sullivan completes stunning comeback to beat Wilson in Shanghai26 views • Just now
Wilson makes sublime break of 131 against O'Sullivan372 views • 4 hours ago
O'Sullivan keeps hopes alive with break of 107794 views • 3 hours ago
'That is an outrageous fluke!' - Trump benefits from slice of luck on way to century1,147 views • Yesterday at 11:51
Trump produces delightful double against Gilbert393 views • Yesterday at 11:14
'He's still an absolute genius!' - O'Sullivan storms to whitewash in Shanghai13,387 views • 10/09/2019 at 15:41
WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier821 views • 15/08/2019 at 20:17
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship1,076 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A young man with a big future!' - Higuita takes glory on Stage 18
Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red
It's emotional for everyone! - The Breakaway on how big that win is for EF Education First
Higuita - I had to go get the victory for the team!
O'Sullivan completes stunning comeback to beat Wilson in Shanghai
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle