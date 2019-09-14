Snooker > Shanghai Masters

Snooker video - Neil Robertson takes lump out of cue tip

'That's hurtful!' - Robertson takes lump out of cue tip
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Neil Robertson took a lump out of his cue tip during his match with Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Shanghai Masters.
