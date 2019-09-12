O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Wilson in Shanghai

Snooker video - Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Kyren Wilson in Shanghai
Snooker
O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Wilson in Shanghai291 views • 12 minutes ago
'I'm really, really happy' - O'Sullivan reacts to comeback win180 views • 40 minutes ago
O'Sullivan completes stunning comeback to beat Wilson in Shanghai79 views • 43 minutes ago
Wilson makes sublime break of 131 against O'Sullivan414 views • 5 hours ago
O'Sullivan keeps hopes alive with break of 107924 views • 5 hours ago
'That is an outrageous fluke!' - Trump benefits from slice of luck on way to century1,160 views • Yesterday at 11:51
Trump produces delightful double against Gilbert395 views • Yesterday at 11:14
'He's still an absolute genius!' - O'Sullivan storms to whitewash in Shanghai13,497 views • 10/09/2019 at 15:41
WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier821 views • 15/08/2019 at 20:17
