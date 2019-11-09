Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...?

Snooker VIDEO - Shaun Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Mark Allen - What If...?

24 views | 00:53

What If…? 09/11/2019 at 16:07Updated 19 minutes ago 0

0

Shaun Murphy 'hates' his nickname and wants to erase all his previous matches with Mark Allen as he takes on our questions in 'What If...?'.