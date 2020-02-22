Snooker > Shoot Out

VIDEO - Billy Joe Castle ousts Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Shoot Out

Billy Joe Castle ousts Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Shoot Out
104 views | 03:43
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Watch live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos