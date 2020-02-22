‘One of the great frames!’ – Sargeant beats Carter in amazing scenes

VIDEO - ‘One of the great frames in Shoot Out history!’ – Sargeant beats Ali in amazing scenes

World number 115 Brandon Sargeant was on the cusp of beating Ali Carter having fought his way back from a 63-point deficit but missed frame-ball black. However, the 22-year-old managed to regain his composure to seal victory over the four-time ranking tournament winner.