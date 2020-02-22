Snooker > Shoot Out

Snooker video - Jak Jones make 107 at the Shoot Out

Jak Jones make 107 at the Shoot Out
30 views | 02:23
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Watch the Shoout Out live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos