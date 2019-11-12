Snooker

VIDEO - Shots Recreated: Can Ronnie O’Sullivan re-create his swerve shot?

Shots Recreated: Can Ronnie O’Sullivan re-create his swerve shot?
7 views | 02:48
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ronnie O’Sullivan tried to re-create his own swerve shot – can he do it?
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos