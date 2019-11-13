Snooker

VIDEO - Shots recreated: Jimmy White and Mark Selby attempt ‘horrible’ escape

Shots recreated: Jimmy White and Mark Selby attempt ‘horrible’ escape
15 views | 03:28
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos